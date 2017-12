The Venezuelan National Guard (militarized police) has carried out several massive operations to force storekeepers to lower their prices during the Christmas season by as much as 50 percent, but many have preferred to close their businesses for the holidays rather than suffer the losses. EFE-EPA/File

At least 22 people were arrested on Christmas Day in the southern Venezuelan city of Ciudad Bolivar, after several cases of looting and attempted theft led security forces to impose strong security measures in the municipality, local media reported.

Police in Bolivar state had to throw tear gas bombs to break up the crowd in front of a liquor store in the city, to which some of the locals responded by pelting them with stones, the daily El Nacional said.