View of the site were a bus crashed in Palugo, Ecuador, 14 August 2018. At least 22 people have died and 18 others have been injured in a bus crash in the road from Quito to Papallacta. According to emergency services, passengers in the touristic bus were Venezuelan and Colombian nationals. EPA-EFE/ Jose Jacome

Police agents are seen at the site were a bus crashed in Palugo, Ecuador. At least 22 people have died and 18 others have been injured in a bus crash in the road from Quito to Papallacta. According to emergency services, passengers in the touristic bus were Venezuelan and Colombian nationals. EPA -EFE/ Jose Jacome

View of the site were a bus crashed in Palugo, Ecuador. At least 22 people have died and 18 others have been injured in a bus crash in the road from Quito to Papallacta. According to emergency services, passengers in the touristic bus were Venezuelan and Colombian nationals. EPA-EFE/ Jose Jacome

Twenty-two people were killed and 18 others injured Tuesday when a bus overturned on a mountain road near Quito, Ecuador's ECU-911 emergency service said.

The accident happened at around 3:00 am and involved a passenger bus with foreign tags, ECU-911 said in a statement.