Twenty-two miners were trapped overnight following a coal mine accident in Shandong province in eastern China, local authorities reported Sunday.
The miners were trapped after a rock burst inside a coal mine in the province's Yuncheng district.
A coal miner stands in the training area of Huangling Mining, in Diantou, Shaanxi Province, China, 29 September 2018 (issued 01 October 2018). Huangling Mining has four mines with a total output of 16 million tons of coal. China is the largest consumer and producer of coal in the world and is considered the largest user of coal-derived electricity. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY
A Chinese worker with boxes of briquettes at a coal briquettes factory in Qingdao city, eastern China's Shandong province, 19 October 2010. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG
