A coal miner stands in the training area of Huangling Mining, in Diantou, Shaanxi Province, China, 29 September 2018 (issued 01 October 2018). Huangling Mining has four mines with a total output of 16 million tons of coal. China is the largest consumer and producer of coal in the world and is considered the largest user of coal-derived electricity. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY