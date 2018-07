A man crosses a street in Taipei, Taiwan, on Jul. 20, 2018. Taiwan prepares for the arrival of Typhoon Ampil. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

Chinese authorities evacuated more than 220,000 people from flood-prone coastal areas in eastern China ahead of the expected arrival of Typhoon Ampil on Sunday.

In Shanghai and its metropolitan area, almost 193,000 inhabitants from the areas considered most at risk were evacuated on Sunday morning to shelters and even construction sites, state-owned news agency Xinhua reported.