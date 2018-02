Photo provided by the Tamaulipas Public Relations Office on Feb. 11, 2018, showing several illegal migrants detained at a safe house in the border city of Matamoros. EFE-EPA/Editorial Use Only/Best Quality Available

Photo provided by the Tamaulipas Public Relations Office on Feb. 11, 2018, showing several illegal migrants detained at a safe house in the border city of Matamoros. EFE-EPA/Editorial Use Only/Best Quality Available

Mexican authorities detained 229 migrants from Mexico and Central America who were hiding in safe houses in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas while waiting to cross the border into the United States, officials said on Sunday.

In the operation, Mexican security forces also arrested six individuals, "probably responsible for people trafficking," said the Tamaulipas Coordination Group, comprised of both federal and state agencies, in a communique.