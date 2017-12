Iraqi security forces gather next to the destroyed Al Nuri mosque in the old town of Mosul, Iraq, July 5, 2017. EPA-EFE file/ Ahmed Jalil

More than 23,000 members of the Iraqi security forces were killed during the offensive to wrest control of the northern city of Mosul from the Islamic State terror organization, a parliamentary source told EFE on Sunday.

The chairman of Parliament's Security and Defense Committee, Hakim al-Zamili, added that almost 70,000 members of the security forces were wounded during the October 2016-July 2017 offensive.