Locals and family members gather at Cricket Mine outside Kadoma more than 200 km west of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, 14 February 2019 where more than 40 artisanal miners died on 12 February 2019. EPA/AARON UFUMELI

People gather around one of the shafts at Cricket Mine outside Kadoma more than 200 km west of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, 14 February 2019 where more than 40 artisanal miners died on 12 February 2019. EPA/AARON UFUMELI

Fellow miners sit around one of the shafts at the Cricket Mine outside Kadoma more than 200 km west of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, 14 February 2019 where more than 40 artisanal miners died on 12 February 2019. EPA/AARON UFUMELI

At least 23 miners are feared dead in central Zimbabwe after a dam wall broke and flooded the shafts of two gold mines in which they were working illegally, officials said Thursday.

A police spokeswoman told the state-run Herald newspaper that at least 19 miners were down one of the mine shafts while another four were down a second mine.