Indian girls dressed as Goddess Durga arrive for the virgin worship 'Kumari Puja' in a temple during the Ram Navmi festival, in Kolkata, eastern India, Mar.25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Members of Vimochana, a non-governmental organization, and students from different colleges hold placards during a protest to condemn the increasingly sexual harassment, violence and rape against women and children, in Bangalore, India, Feb. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JAGADEESH NV

Kashmiri girls walk in a rice field after collecting drinking water from a near by leaking pipe in the Pattan area of Baramulla district, some 22 kilometers north of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Mar.22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Almost a quarter of a million girls under the age of five die each year in India because of limited access to food and medicine due to gender discrimination, the Austrian International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis said Tuesday in a statement.

Researchers estimate that an average of 239,000 girls die annually due to inadequate food and insufficient medical treatment, because of their gender, according to a study published in the prestigious journal The Lancet Global Health.