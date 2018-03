Brazilian Army soldiers participate in an anti-crime operation in the Lins de Vasconcelos favela (shantytown) north of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

At least 24 people were arrested here Tuesday in an anti-crime operation mobilizing 3,400 soldiers and 500 police officers, the largest sweep conducted since the Brazilian military assumed responsibility for public safety in Rio de Janeiro state.

Soldiers surrounded in the wee hours the Lins de Vasconcelos favela (shantytown) on the city's north side, in an operation aimed at fighting criminal groups dedicated to hijacking freight trucks, the state government said.