Photo released by the Transit Operative Organization that shows an emergency team working to rescue survivors of a bus crash in Western Bolivia. Feb. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE / Transit Operative Organization / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Twenty-four people were killed and 11 others injured Monday when a bus collided with a truck in western Bolivia, police told EFE.

The director of transit and transportation in the Oruro region, Col. Victor Hugo Lizarazu, said that while the causes of the accident were still under investigation, rain might have been "an important factor."