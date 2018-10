Afghan journalists stand beside a Black Hawk helicopter, one of four delivered by the US to Afghan military, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

At least 25 people died, including senior government and army officials, when a helicopter crashed on Wednesday due to bad weather in the region bordering Farah and Herat provinces in western Afghanistan.

"The 25 people on board were martyred. Among them are Farah Provincial Council Chief Farid Bakhtawar; Jamila Amini, the deputy chief of the Farah Provincial Council, and Deputy Commander of the 207 Zafar Corps, Niamatullah Khalil," Farah Governor's spokesperson Nasir Mehri told EFE.