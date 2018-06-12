The Taliban on Tuesday launched several attacks against Afghan security forces, officials said, killing at least 25 people as militants captured Kohistan district on the first day of a unilateral ceasefire announced by the government.

The insurgents attacked security checkposts in the northeastern Badakhshan province, where 14 people died; in the southeastern Ghazni, where five people were killed and in the northern Sar-e-Pul, where there were six casualties, coinciding with the halt in offensive operations by the Afghan armed forces.