Relatives evacute patients after a huge fire broke out at Calcutta Medical Collage Hospital in Kolkata, Eastern India, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Relatives wait for patients after a huge fire broke out at Calcutta Medical Collage Hospital in Kolkata, Eastern India, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian firefighters work on site where a huge fire broke out at Calcutta Medical Collage Hospital in Kolkata, Eastern India, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A picture taken with a slow shutter speed shows medical staff and locals evacuting patients after a huge fire broke out at Calcutta Medical Collage Hospital in Kolkata, Eastern India, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

250 patients evacuated after fire breaks out in hospital in India

Rescue services on Wednesday evacuated 250 patients from a hospital in Kolkata in eastern India due to a fire.

The fire broke out early morning in the pharmacy department of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, where firefighters were still trying to completely extinguish the flames, the spokesperson of the regional fire service, S. K. Mukherjee, told EFE.