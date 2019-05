Indonesian protesters clash with the police during a protest outside of the Election Supervisory Board (Bawaslu) building in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian protesters clash with riot police officers during a protest following the announcement of the presidential election results in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian protesters clash with the police during a protest outside of the Election Supervisory Board (Bawaslu) building in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Two hundred and fifty-seven people have been arrested following deadly protests in the Indonesian capital against the re-election of president Joko Widodo, police said Thursday.

At least six people have died and more than 200 have been wounded since the riots started on Tuesday.