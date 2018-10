Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (R) during their meeting at the Kuksaroy state residence in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Uzbekistan and Russia signed a trade and investment partnership worth and estimated $27 billion at the first Uzbek-Russian interregional forum in the Uzbek capital Tashkent Friday.

Russian president Vladimir Putin was present for the launch of the first ever inter-regional forum which is set to launch 79 joint Uzbek-Russian companies, 23 commercial trading houses and 20 wholesale warehouses in Uzbekistan.