An undated handout photo made available by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms shows several migrant resting in the deck of the Spanish NGO Open Arms' ship at sea in the Mediterranean (issued 15 August 2019). EFE/EPA/FRANCISCO GENTICO/OPEN ARMS HANDOUT

A total of 134 migrants, including 27 unaccompanied minors, are being taken to the Italian island of Lampedusa aboard the rescue ship Open Arms on Aug. 17, 2019, where the youngsters and only the youngsters were allowed to disembark. EFE-EPA/Francisco Gentico

Photo of one of the 27 young unaccompanied migrants being taken to the Italian island of Lampedusa after being picked up from the rescue ship Open Arms on Aug. 17, 2019. EFE-EPA/Francisco Gentico

Twenty-seven unaccompanied minors are being taken to the Italian island of Lampedusa on Aug. 17, 2019, after disembarking from the Open Arms ship, though 107 other people rescued in the Mediterranean 16 days ago were not permitted to join them. EFE-EPA/Francisco Gentico

After several dramatic calls by its crew who feared for the safety of everyone aboard the Open Arms, a ship of the like-named Spanish NGO, 27 unaccompanied minors were finally allowed to disembark at the Italian island of Lampedusa, though 107 other people rescued in the Mediterranean 16 days ago were not permitted to join them.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, increasingly alone in his intransigent refusal to allow the youngsters to disembark, at last grudgingly gave in and said he was doing it against his will after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte sent him two letters requesting his go-ahead.