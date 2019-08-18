After several dramatic calls by its crew who feared for the safety of everyone aboard the Open Arms, a ship of the like-named Spanish NGO, 27 unaccompanied minors were finally allowed to disembark at the Italian island of Lampedusa, though 107 other people rescued in the Mediterranean 16 days ago were not permitted to join them.
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, increasingly alone in his intransigent refusal to allow the youngsters to disembark, at last grudgingly gave in and said he was doing it against his will after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte sent him two letters requesting his go-ahead.