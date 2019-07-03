Federal Police officers guard the area on July 3, 2019, around the building where at least 27 people disappeared in Cancun, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Lourdes Cruz

At least 27 people were kidnapped from a vacation telesales center located in a residential area in the Mexican Caribbean resort city of Cancun, state security officials said Wednesday.

"All the agencies are dealing with the reports of the disappearance in Benito Juarez. According to eyewitnesses, there was an unusual movement of people at a business, without violence or firearms. We respectfully ask that no one speculate," Quintana Roo state Public Safety Secretary Jesus Alberto Capella said in a Twitter post.