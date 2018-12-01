Protesters wearing yellow vests (gilets jaunes) clash with riot police in a cloud of teargas during a demonstration over high fuel prices on the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec. 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/Yoan Valat

Protesters wearing yellow vests (gilets jaunes) make a bonfire on a side street leading to the Arc de Triomphe as they clash with riot police during a demonstration over high fuel prices on the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec. 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/Etienne Lauren

Protesters wearing yellow vests (gilets jaunes) set cars and barricade on fire as they clash with riot police on Avenue Foch near the Arc de Triomphe during a demonstration over high fuel prices on the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec. 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/Yoan Valat

Protesters wearing yellow vests (gilets jaunes) are sprayed with water cannons as they clash with riot police near the Arc de Triomphe during a demonstration over high fuel prices on the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec. 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/Yoan Valat

French Interior Minister Christophe said Saturday night that 288 people have been arrested in the yellow vest protests in Paris and some 100 people injured, one of them a demonstrator who is in extremely serious condition.

"All the police, the gendarmes and civil security forces were mobilized today," Castaner said, adding that 65,000 agents had been deployed around the country and 4,000 in Paris, a number that proved insufficient to deal with the 3,000 violent protesters identified by the authorities.