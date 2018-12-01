French Interior Minister Christophe said Saturday night that 288 people have been arrested in the yellow vest protests in Paris and some 100 people injured, one of them a demonstrator who is in extremely serious condition.
"All the police, the gendarmes and civil security forces were mobilized today," Castaner said, adding that 65,000 agents had been deployed around the country and 4,000 in Paris, a number that proved insufficient to deal with the 3,000 violent protesters identified by the authorities.