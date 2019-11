Photo taken on Nov. 23, 2019, of a road that was destroyed during a time of torrential rains and landslides in northwestern Kenya in which at least 29 people have died. EFE-EPA/STR

At least 29 people died early Saturday morning when they were buried under separate landslides in West Pokot County in northwest Kenya after days of intense rain, official sources reported Saturday.

"We are saddened to confirm that 12 people from Tapach and Parua in Pokot South, and 17 from Tamkal in Pokot Central lost their lives," Interior Minister Fred Matiang'i said in a statement.