A Filipino villager casts his ballot during the plebiscite on the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) at a voting precinct in Jolo town, in the volatile island of Sulu, southern Philippines, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/BEN HAJAN

Philippine government troops on military vehicles conduct a patrol during the plebiscite on the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) in Jolo town, in the volatile island of Sulu, southern Philippines, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/BEN HAJAN

Filipino school teachers stand next to ballot boxes during the plebiscite on the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) in Jolo town, in the volatile island of Sulu, southern Philippines, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/BEN HAJAN

The second round of a plebiscite on the establishment of a new, autonomous, Muslim-majority region in the southern Philippines was held on Wednesday without any reports of violence.

About 640,000 people were eligible to vote in the second stage of the historic referendum on the creation of Bangsamoro, which is part of a peace agreement with armed separatist groups that, if approved, would end five decades of violence.