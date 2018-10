Thousands of Honduran migrants force their way through a police cordon at a border crossing between Mexico and Guatemala, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Thousands of Honduran migrants forced their way through a police cordon at a border crossing between Mexico and Guatemala and entered Mexican territory on Friday.

The roughly 3,000 men, women and children, who are part of the caravan that set out from Honduras aiming to reach the United States, left a park in the Guatemalan town of Tecun Uman where they had been resting and walked toward the border with Mexico, where a large contingent of Guatemalan soldiers were waiting for them.