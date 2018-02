Soldiers participate in an operation against organized crime in three shantytowns on the west side of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Soldiers participate in an operation against organized crime in three shantytowns on the west side of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Soldiers participate in an operation against organized crime in three shantytowns on the west side of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Soldiers participate in an operation against organized crime in three shantytowns on the west side of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Soldiers participate in an operation against organized crime in three shantytowns on the west side of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Some 3,200 soldiers took part Friday in an operation against organized crime in three shantytowns on the west side of Rio de Janeiro, where security is now controlled by the Brazilian army, military sources reported.

The operation, which also has strong police support, is being rolled out in the "favelas," or shantytowns, of Vila Alianca, Coreia and Vila Kennedy, where this week a 26-year-old deputy commander of a Pacifying Police Unit (UPP) was slain by criminals in an attempted robbery.