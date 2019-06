Residents gather outside a house after the fire swept through the site that also used as a match factory in Langkat, North Sumatra, Indonesia, June 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/HERMANSYAH

Indonesian forensic police officers inspect the site of the fire swept through a house that also used as a match factory in Langkat, North Sumatra, Indonesia, June 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/HERMANSYAH

Indonesian authorities arrested three people in relation to the fire that broke out on June 21 killing 30 people, including five children, at a residence operating as a match factory, official sources reported Monday.

Those arrested are the owner of the workshop and two supervisors, all of whom have been charged with negligent homicide for which they face a maximum penalty of five years in prison, North Sumatran Police spokesman Tatan Dirsan Atmaja told EFE.