An exterior view of a building of the Granadilla de Abona Muslim Community during a police raid resulting in three alleged jihadists being arrested, in Granadilla de Abona, Tenerife, Canary islands, Spain, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMON DE LA ROCHA

Spanish National Police officers keep watch outside a building of the Muslim Granadilla de Abona Community during a police raid resulting in three alleged jihadists being arrested, in Granadilla de Abona, Tenerife, Canary islands, Spain, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMON DE LA ROCHA

Spanish police have arrested three Moroccan men on the Canary island of Tenerife suspected of having captured and sent a man to Syria to join the ranks of the Nusra Front terror organization.

According to Spain's interior ministry, the trio captured a 35-year-old Moroccan man at an internet cafe and mosque they frequented.