Shocked family stand outside the mosque following a shooting resulting in multiple fatalies and injuries at the Masjid Al Noor on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Martin Hunter NEW ZEALAND OUT

(FILE) - An undated file image shows Masjid Al Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue, the scene of a mass shooting, in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Martin Hunter NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan (C) speaks to the media at his residence in Gulshan Dhaka Bangladesh Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Dhaka, March 15 (efe-epa) - At least three Bangladeshis were among those killed in a shooting incident at two mosques in the city of Christchurch in New Zealand on Friday, Bangladeshi authorities said.

New Zealand police confirmed that at least 49 people were killed and dozens more injured, some seriously, in coordinated attacks on Al-Noor mosque in the center of the city and Linwood mosque.