Boys prepare traditional sweets for the holy month of Ramadan in Herat, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, 13 April 2021. The start of the observance was marred by a deadly truck bombing in the western part of the country. EFE/EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

A suicide attacker killed himself and three other people Tuesday when he detonated a small truck packed with explosives next to a police station in the western city of Farah, the Afghan government said.

Four of the six police officers and 18 civilians wounded in the blast were in critical condition.