A photograph provided on Oct. 22, 2018, by the Puebla Emergency Management Office showing the rescue and recovery operation on the Pico de Orizaba Volcano, Mexico's highest mountain, where three climbers were killed and a fourth injured. EFE/Puebla Emergency Management Office

Three climbers were killed and a fourth was injured in separate accidents Monday while scaling the Pico de Orizaba Volcano, Mexico's highest mountain, emergency management officials said.

Two of the climbers, all of whom were Mexicans, died on the mountain's south face and a third fell to his death on the north face, the Puebla state emergency management office said.