Afghan journalists light candles at the place where 24 people including nine journalists were killed, marking World Press Freedom Day in Kabul, May. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

An Afghanistan court has convicted three men for the murder of a BBC journalist who was shot dead in Khost province last year in April, an official said Thursday.

One of the convicts was awarded death sentence while the other two were given jail terms, spokesperson of the attorney general's office, Jamshid Rasouli, told EFE.