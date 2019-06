A handout photo made available by Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) shows Basarnas emergency members during a search and rescue operation after a cargo ship identified as KM. Lintas Timur sank in Banggai Laut Regency waters, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, 05 June 2019. EPA/BASARNAS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Three crew members died and 14 have been declared missing after a boat capsized off the eastern coast of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, with one survivor rescued after four days adrift, an official said Wednesday.

The survivor was found on Tuesday by another vessel in the waters off Central Sulawesi province and was transferred to hospital where he is receiving treatment, said a National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) official in the town of Palu.