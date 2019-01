A handout photo made available by the Tongyeong coast guard shows a survivor from a capsized leisure fishing boat being flown to safety by a helicopter in waters off the southern coast of South Korea, Jan.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONGYEONG COAST GUARD/HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT

Three people were killed and two remain missing after a fishing boat with 14 people onboard collided Friday with a cargo vessel off South Korea's southern coast, authorities said.

The nearly 10-ton fishing boat sank 80 kilometers (nearly 50 miles) from Yokji Island after running into a 3,000-ton cargo ship around 5 am local time, according to South Korean Coast Guard sources, quoted by Yonhap news agency.