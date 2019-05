A Guatemalan soldier takes up a position on the edge of Pavon prison farm in Fraijanes, Guatemala, on Tuesday, May 7. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Guatemalan police secure the perimeter of Pavon prison farm in Fraijanes, Guatemala, on Tuesday, May 7. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Guatemalan police deploy outside the Pavon prison farm in Fraijanes, Guatemala, on Tuesday, May 7. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

A least three people were killed and some 20 others wounded in a clash between inmates that began Tuesday morning in a Guatemalan prisonl.

"The information I have refers to three dead and 20 wounded," Guatemala's Vice President Jafeth Cabrera said in a statement to reporters.