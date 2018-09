Thai soldiers search for survivors after a landslide at Mae La Oon refugee camp in the Thai-Myanmar district border of Sob Moei, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, Sep 17, 2018 (issued Sep 19, 2018). EPA-EFE/STR THAILAND OUT

Thai soldiers search for survivors after a landslide at Mae La Oon refugee camp in the Thai-Myanmar district border of Sob Moei, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, Sep 17, 2018 (issued Sep 19, 2018). EPA-EFE/STR THAILAND OUT

A refugee from Myanmar receives medical treatment from a member of the Thai army medical corps after a landslide at Mae La Oon refugee camp in the Thai-Myanmar district border of Sob Moei, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, Sep 17, 2018 (issued Sep 19, 2018). EPA-EFE/STR THAILAND OUT

Thai soldiers search for survivors after a landslide at Mae La Oon refugee camp in the Thai-Myanmar district border of Sob Moei, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, Sep 17, 2018 (issued Sep 19, 2018). EPA-EFE/STR THAILAND OUT

Rescue teams in Thailand were searching on Wednesday for six people who went missing after a landslide buried parts of a refugee camp and killed three people in the northwestern Mae Hong Son province.

The landslide, caused by heavy rains lashing the region for the last few days, occurred on Sunday night at a settlement of around 10,000 people, mostly refugees of the Karen community from neighboring Myanmar.