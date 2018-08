David Hogg (c), a survivor of a high school massacre in South Florida on Feb. 14, 2018, chants slogans during an anti-gun protest in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Aug. 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Katherine Taylor

Three people, including the gunman, died on Sunday and 11 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a videogame tournament in a Jacksonville, Florida, mall, law enforcement authorities said.

At a press conference, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said that the suspect - David Katz, 24, from Baltimore - committed suicide at the scene after staging the attack.