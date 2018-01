Police cordon off the area around a bar in Cancun, Mexico, where three people were killed in an attack on Jan. 27, 2018. EFE/Alonso Cupul

Paramedics prepare to transport people wounded in an attack on Jan. 27, 2018, on a bar in Cancun, Mexico. EFE/Alonso Cupul

Three people were killed and four others wounded in an attack on a bar in the Mexican Caribbean resort city of Cancun, officials said.

The attack occurred around 8:40 pm Saturday and targeted the Oasis bar in Cancun's El Crucero district, the Quintana Roo state Attorney General's Office said.