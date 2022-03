Pakistani security officials inspect the scene after a deadly bomb blast in Quetta, capital of Balochistan province, on 2 March 2022. EFE/EPA/JAMAL TARAQAI

A bombing Wednesday in the southwestern city of Quetta left a police officer and two other people dead, Pakistani authorities said.

Explosives hidden in a container were detonated by remote control as officers exited a police van in the capital of Balochistan province, police spokesman Shehzad Gul told Efe.