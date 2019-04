Relatives and friends burry the victims of a series of bomb blasts, at cemetery Don David Katuwapitiya in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena speaks to the media as police personnel prepares to destroy 769 kilograms and 464 grams of Cocaine seized by the country's law enforcement agencies and to be destroyed in Kelaniya and in Puttalam near Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Three people, including a civilian, were killed and three others wounded Friday in a confrontation between Sri Lankan police and suspected associates of the terrorists who carried out the Easter Sunday attacks blamed for 253 deaths, authorities said.

Acting on a tip, security forces raided a residence in the eastern town of Sainthamaruthu suspected of serving as a safe house for people linked to the Easter attacks, the army said in a statement.