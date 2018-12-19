The Spanish Salvamento Maritimo rescue boat 'Don Inda' continues searching the sailor missing in La Coruna, northwest Spain, 19 December 2018. The Regulus boat has moved two of the three bodies of the dead sailors after the shipwreck of the fishing boat 'Sin Querer Dos' in Cabo Finisterra. Three sailors died and another remains missing after the shipwreck of the fishing boat 'Sin Querer Dos'. EPA-EFE/ Lavandeira Jr

Members of the rescue boat 'Regulus' carry with the bodies of two died sailors upon arrival at Porto do Son port, in La Coruna, northwest Spain, 19 December 2018. The Regulus boat has moved two of the three bodies of the dead sailors after the shipwreck of the fishing boat 'Sin Querer Dos' in Cabo Finisterra. Three sailors died and another remains missing after the shipwreck of the fishing boat 'Sin Querer Dos'. EPA-EFE/ Oscar Corral