Afghan police secure the road leading to the Interior Ministry building after an attack by suspected militants in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

The bodies of an Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian were found on Thursday in a district of Kabul province shortly after they were kidnapped, local authorities said.

The abduction occurred around 8.30 am local time in Kabul's District 9 near Sodexo logistics company where the victims worked, Afghan interior ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi told EFE.