Family members of Sanji Ram and Vishal Jangotr, who are facing charges in the case of rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl, pray on the judgement day at their house in Rassana village some 60kms from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, 10 June 2019. According to the news reports, a special court convicted six people accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. Vishal was acquitted and a minor facing charges will be tried separately. EPA/STR

Vaishno Devi (L) wife of Sanji Ram and mother of Vishal Jangotr, who are facing charges in the case of rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl, pray on the judgement day in Rassana village some 60kms from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, 10 June 2019. According to the news reports, a special court convicted six people accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. Vishal was acquitted and a minor facing charges will be tried separately. EPA/STR

A court in India on Monday found six people guilty in a case related to rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl from a Muslim nomadic tribe in northern state of Jammu and Kashmir that sparked countrywide outrage and provoked communal tensions last year.

Three of the convicts were sentenced to life in prison while three others convicted in the case were given five years in jail.