Forensic team of Nepalese Police arrive at the morgue of the Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Moinuddin Chist (L) from Bangladesh arrive to identify the bodies of his sister and her husband, victims of US-Bengla plane crash, at the Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Family members of US-Bengla plane passengers leave the morgue of the Teaching hospital after identifying the bodies in Kathmandu, Nepal, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese students take part in a candle light vigil to pay respect to the people killed in the US-Bengla plane crash in Kathmandu, Nepal, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese police officers inspect the site of the crash next to the wreckage of US-Bengla flight BS211 at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Three of the 22 people who were injured in the Nepal airplane crash remain in a critical condition, while three others have been released from the hospital, medical sources told EFE on Wednesday.

The US-Bangla airplane - a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft - that crashed in Kathmandu Monday, killing 49 people, was flying in from Dhaka and had 67 passengers and four crew members on board.