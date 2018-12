Kashmiri people shout slogans against the police near the houses which were damaged during a gunfight between militants and Indian government forces in Mujgund, on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian army soldiers stand guard as they withdraw from the site of a gunfight between militants and Indian government forces in Mujgund, on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

People inspect the houses which were damaged during a gunfight between militants and Indian government forces in Mujgund, on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Empty bullet cartridges lay scattered on a road while an Indian policeman patrols near the houses which were damaged during a gunfight between militants and Indian government forces in Mujgund, on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

At least three Kashmiri Muslim militants were killed on Sunday following a protracted exchange of gunfire with Indian security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist on the ground.

The 18-hour-long gunfight also led to extensive damage to five houses in Mujgund, an area located 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) to the northwest of Srinagar, near the troubled border between India and Pakistan.