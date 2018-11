Indian devotees and relatives pay tribute to the mortal remains of Indian Nirankari spiritual leader Baba Hardev Singh in New Delhi, India, May 16, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

At least three people were killed and 18 others were injured on Sunday when two unidentified motorcycle riders attacked a religious gathering in northern India with a grenade.

The attack took place around 11:50 am in Rajasansi near Amritsar in the north Indian state of Punjab, senior police officer Surinder Pal Singh Parmar told EFE.