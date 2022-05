Filipinos queue while waiting to vote at a school used as an elections day voting center in Tanay town of Rizal province, Philippines, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Presidential candidate Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Junior (C), son of former president Ferdinand Marcos, casts his ballot at an elementary school turned into a voting? precinct in the town of Batac, Ilocos Norte province, Philippines, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/BERNIE SIPIN DELA CRUZ

Cainta (Philippines), 09/05/2022.- Flyers resembling sample ballots are scattered at a school used as an elections day voting center in Cainta town of Rizal province, Philippines, 09 May 2022. Some 67 million Filipinos are expected to flock to voting centers across the country for the 09 May national elections. Among the candidates for the presidency are incumbent Vice-President Leni Robredo, Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., son of the late president Ferdinand Marcos, and international boxing icon Manny Pacquiao. (Elecciones, Filipinas) EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Three security guards lost their lives after a group of assailants opened fire on a polling station Monday in a restive southern Philippines region, officials said, as millions of Filipinos came out to vote in national elections.

The attackers hit the polling booth shortly after it opened in the municipality of Buluan on the Mindanao Island – home to several armed groups, including leftist insurgents and Islamist militants.