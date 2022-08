A female relative of an inmate cries today outside the Social Reintegration Center (Cereso) number 3, in Ciudad Juarez, state of Chihuahua, Mexico 11 August 2022. EFE-EPA/Luis Torres

Relatives of inmates hug today outside the Social Reintegration Center (Cereso) number 3, in Ciudad Juarez, state of Chihuahua, Mexico 11 August 2022. EFE-EPA/Luis Torres

Members of the riot police guard today the Center for Social Reintegration (Cereso) number 3, in Ciudad Juarez, state of Chihuahua, Mexico 11 August 2022. EFE-EPA/Luis Torres

At lest three people were killed and several injured on Thursday in a riot inside a prison in Mexico's Juarez, a city bordering the United States that witnesses high levels of violence, the public prosecutors of the state of Chihuahua said.

The incident took place in Juarez's center for social reinsertion (penitentiary) number 3.