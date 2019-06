Law enforcement and military personnel arrive at the scene of the fatal shooting of a police officer in Tlajomulco, Mexico, on Friday, June 21. EFE-EPA/ Francisco Guasco

Law enforcement agents confront gunmen after the killing of of a police officer in Tlajomulco, Mexico, on Friday, June 21. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

A police officer and two suspects were killed Friday in a shootout in the western Mexican city of Tlajomulco, the Jalisco state attorney general said.

The confrontation began after state police on a routine patrol spotted "suspicious-looking people" around a residence used as a safe house by organized crime, Gerardo Octavio Solis told the media at the scene of the gunfight in suburban Guadalajara.