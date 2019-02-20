Three lawmakers from the United Kingdom's ruling Conservative Party who have been vehemently opposed to Brexit have written to the prime minister to tell her they have quit and defected to a new opposition group, according to a statement made public on Wednesday.

Anna Soubry, Heidi Allen and Sarah Wollaston said in their letter of resignation to Theresa May that they had tried to for some time to keep the party close to the center ground of politics but it had instead drifted to the right and had stopped reflecting the values and beliefs that they, and millions of people throughout the UK, shared.