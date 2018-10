An Indian paramilitary men uses sling to throws a stone at Kashmiri Muslim protestors during clashes on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri Muslim protester shout slogans during clashes with Indian police and paramilitary men on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri Muslim protester throws back a exploded tear smoke shell towards Indian Police and paramilitary forces during clashes on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri Muslim protesters shout slogans as they prepare to throw stones towards Indian Police and paramilitary forces amid tear smoke during clashes on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

At least three insurgents and one police officer were killed on Wednesday in clashes between militants and security forces in the restive region of Kashmir, in northern India, officials said.

The police have set up a cordon and launched a search operation in Srinagar, the summer capital of the northern Kashmir, which led to a clash with a group of militants, the police said on Twitter.