Lawyer Kyee Myint (C), lawyer of detained journalists from Eleven media talks to media after the trial at Tamwe township court in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYIEN CHAN NAING

Detained journalists from Eleven media, editor in chief Kyaw Zaw Linn (L) and chief reporter Phyo Wai Win (C) leave from Tamwe township court after their trial in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYIEN CHAN NAING

Detained journalists from Eleven media, editor in chief Kyaw Zaw Linn (L), chief reporter Phyo Wai Win (C) and managing editor Nari Min (back), arrive in Tamwe township court for their trial in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYIEN CHAN NAING

3 Myanmar journalists appear in court over misinformation charges

Three journalists from Myanmar accused of spreading misinformation appeared in court in Yangon on Wednesday.

Kyaw Zaw Lin, Nari Min and Phyo Wai Win, employees of the local Eleven Media Group, face up to two years in jail if found guilty.