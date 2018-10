Palestinians examine two of three bodies of Palestinians youths in al-Aqsa hospital in the central Gaza Strip, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians examine one of three bodies of Palestinians youths in al-Aqsa hospital in the central Gaza Strip, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians examine two of three bodies of Palestinians youths in al-Aqsa hospital in the central Gaza Strip, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Thousands of people in the Gaza Strip took part on Monday in the funerals of three Palestinian children killed by an Israeli airstrike near the boundary fence the previous day, as mourners called for retaliation against Israel.

Family, friends and neighbors carried the bodies of the three children - Mohamed al-Satari and Khaled Abu Saed, both 14, and Abdul Hamid Abu Dhaher, 13 - from the al-Aqsa Hospital in the city of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.