Palestinians protesters carry the body of a man after he was shot dead by Israeli troops during clashes after Friday protests near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, April 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian mourns over the body of a friend after he was shot dead by Israeli troops during clashes after Friday protests near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, April 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians protesters take cover from Israeli tear-gas during clashes after Friday protests near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, Gaza Strip, April 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Three Palestinians were killed and 75 others wounded by Israeli army gunfire on Friday during the fifth consecutive week of protests along the border between Gaza and Israel, the Gaza health ministry said.

One of the deceased, identified as Abd al-Salam Bakr, 29, was shot in the head in the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra said.